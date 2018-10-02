F Taylor Leier Loaned to Lehigh Valley

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have loaned forward Taylor Leier to Lehigh Valley.

A 24-year old out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Leier has appeared in 192 games for the Phantoms and amassed 46 goals and 71 assists for 117 total points at the AHL level. A fourth-round selection (117th overall) of the Flyers during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, he has also played in a total of 55 games for the Flyers - across three seasons - where he has recorded seven points (2G-5A).

The Phantoms will begin the 2018-19 regular season against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this Saturday, October 6, at 7:05 p.m. inside of PPL Center in downtown Allentown. Very limited tickets remain for the team's fifth season opener in the Lehigh Valley, purchase yours online.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.