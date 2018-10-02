F Taylor Leier Loaned to Lehigh Valley
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have loaned forward Taylor Leier to Lehigh Valley.
A 24-year old out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Leier has appeared in 192 games for the Phantoms and amassed 46 goals and 71 assists for 117 total points at the AHL level. A fourth-round selection (117th overall) of the Flyers during the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, he has also played in a total of 55 games for the Flyers - across three seasons - where he has recorded seven points (2G-5A).
The Phantoms will begin the 2018-19 regular season against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this Saturday, October 6, at 7:05 p.m. inside of PPL Center in downtown Allentown. Very limited tickets remain for the team's fifth season opener in the Lehigh Valley, purchase yours online.
Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).
