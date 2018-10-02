Tomkins Assigned to Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Tomkins, 24, made his professional debut with Indy during the 2017-18 campaign, compiling an 11-9-2 record with a 3.47 GAA and .912 save percentage in 25 ECHL appearances. He won his debut with 29 saves against the Tulsa Oilers on Oct. 21 en route to going 3-0-0 through his first four games with the Fuel. Tomkins was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week at the conclusion of that unbeaten streak after leading the Fuel to back-to-back wins with a 1.50 GAA and .967 save percentage against Wheeling and Wichita. The netminder combined for 88 saves over those two contests, and concluded his ECHL stint with 40 or more saves in eight of his outings with the Fuel.

The Edmonton, Alberta native also made his AHL debut with the IceHogs last season, posting a 1-4-2 record with a 4.04 GAA and .871 save percentage in eight AHL appearances. He turned away 25 pucks in his first game with the Hogs on Dec. 30 at Chicago, made an AHL season-high 33 saves on Jan. 7 vs. Milwaukee and earned his first AHL win with 32 saves on Jan. 19 at Cleveland.

Prior to making his pro debut, Tomkins went 28-26-7 with three shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and .890 save percentage in 67 games at Ohio State from 2013-17. He went 12-5-3 with a career-best 2.48 GAA during his senior season while helping lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

The IceHogs roster now sits at 24 players (14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders).

