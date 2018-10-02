Roadrunners to Celebrate Opening Night 2018 Saturday
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will celebrate the start of a new season with their second annual "Red Carpet Arrival and Plaza Party" this Saturday, October 6 ahead of the team's 7:05 p.m. matchup against the I-8 Border Rival San Diego Gulls.
All Roadrunners players will walk down a red carpet at the main entrance of the Tucson Convention Center to kick off the club's third season in the Old Pueblo. The players will be driven to the red carpet in a collection of vintage Chevy Corvette's and dropped off on the Church Street entrance of the TCC, located next to the box office. They will then proceed to walk down the red carpet between 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Fans are invited to line the red carpet and the plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dusty and members of the Roadrunners Rally Runners will be in attendance to interact with fans and give away Roadrunners prizes.
The new "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will also be on hand to introduce and interview the players as they arrive for the game.
Fans are also encouraged to enjoy the official Tailgate Party with live music by The George Howard Band on the plaza beginning immediately after player introductions. The Tailgate Party will include interactive games for fans of all ages, tailgate favorite-food and a beer garden featuring various adult beverages.
Upon entry of the Tucson Convention Center, fans will receive a replica Western Conference Regular Season Champions banner presented by Williams & Associates. Additionally, fans will enter to more live music as former American Idol contestant Brook Sample will be performing on the Promotions Deck from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m.
