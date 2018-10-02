Dallas Finalizes Roster, Sends Three to Texas

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the team's roster today, and in doing so have assigned forward Justin Dowling, and defensemen Gavin Bayreuther and Joel Hanley to Texas.

Additionally the Texas Stars have announced that defenseman Nolan Gluchowski and forwards Spencer Naas and Brad McClure have been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

The Stars roster now contains 27 players. A full look at the roster can be found below.

FORWARDS (15): Nicholas Caamano, Tony Calderone, Erik Condra, Justin Dowling, Denis Gurianov, Colton Hargrove, Joel L'Esperance, Samuel Laberge, Colin Markison, Adam Mascherin, Michael Mersch, Travis Morin, Robbie Payne, Elgin Pearce, James Phelan.

DEFENSEMEN (9): Gavin Bayreuther, Ben Gleason, Joel Hanley, Shane Hanna, Niklas Hansson, Dillon Heatherington, John Nyberg, Reece Scarlett, Ondrej Vala.

GOALTENDERS (3): Landon Bow, Philippe Desrosiers, Colton Point.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.