Barracuda Loan Four Players to Orlando
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) general manager
Joe Will announced today that the following players have been loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey):
Michael Brodzinski - D
Cody Donaghey -D
Colby McAuley - F
Alex Schoenborn - F
In addition, the Barracuda have returned the following player to his junior club:
Noah Gregor - F
The Barracuda roster now stands at 25 players.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018
- Detroit Sends Three to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- F Taylor Leier Loaned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jaros Assigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda Loan Four Players to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Defenseman Mark Alt Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Dallas Finalizes Roster, Sends Three to Texas - Texas Stars
- Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Sign D-Man Justin Wade to One-Year, Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Flames Announce 2018-19 Opening Day Roster - Stockton Heat
- Columbus Blue Jackets Set Season-Opening Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Stockton Announces Roster Moves - Stockton Heat
- Sabres Claim Elie off Waivers - Rochester Americans
- Colorado Avalanche Assign O'Connor, Warsofsky to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Welcome Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez on Saturday, April 13 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Announce 2018-19 Tour with the Monsters Dates - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild to Broadcast on 1460 KXNO, MC22 During 2018-19 Season - Iowa Wild
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Drop Preseason Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Rally past Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.