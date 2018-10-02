Barracuda Loan Four Players to Orlando

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) general manager

Joe Will announced today that the following players have been loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey):

Michael Brodzinski - D

Cody Donaghey -D

Colby McAuley - F

Alex Schoenborn - F

In addition, the Barracuda have returned the following player to his junior club:

Noah Gregor - F

The Barracuda roster now stands at 25 players.

