Monsters Announce 2018-19 Tour with the Monsters Dates

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the 2018-19 schedule for its annual Tour with the Monsters, presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine.

Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine includes a one (1) hour practice featuring the entire Monsters team, followed by a thirty (30) minute post-practice open skate and autograph session. Both the practice and the open skate/autograph session are free and open to the public. "The Tour" gives fans the chance to watch the Monsters practice and get out on the ice with the team afterwards for autographs and pictures.

Each stop that Tour with the Monsters makes this season will be to one of the fourteen (14) Official Learn to Play partners of the Cleveland Monsters. For more information on Monsters Learn to Play presented by UH Sports Medicine, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay.

Below are the dates for the 2018-19 season:

Monday, October 29th, 6:00-7:30pm

Host: Parma Hockey Association

Michael A. Ries Rink, 5000 Forestwood Dr, Cleveland, OH 44134

Monday, November 12th, 6:00-7:30pm

Host: Lake Erie Panthers Youth Hockey

C.E. Orr Arena, 22550 Milton Ave, Euclid, OH 44123

Monday, January 14th, 6:00-7:30pm

Host: North Olmsted Hockey Club

North Olmsted Recreation Center, 26000 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

