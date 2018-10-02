Monsters Announce 2018-19 Tour with the Monsters Dates
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday the 2018-19 schedule for its annual Tour with the Monsters, presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine.
Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine includes a one (1) hour practice featuring the entire Monsters team, followed by a thirty (30) minute post-practice open skate and autograph session. Both the practice and the open skate/autograph session are free and open to the public. "The Tour" gives fans the chance to watch the Monsters practice and get out on the ice with the team afterwards for autographs and pictures.
Each stop that Tour with the Monsters makes this season will be to one of the fourteen (14) Official Learn to Play partners of the Cleveland Monsters. For more information on Monsters Learn to Play presented by UH Sports Medicine, visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/learntoplay.
Below are the dates for the 2018-19 season:
Monday, October 29th, 6:00-7:30pm
Host: Parma Hockey Association
Michael A. Ries Rink, 5000 Forestwood Dr, Cleveland, OH 44134
Monday, November 12th, 6:00-7:30pm
Host: Lake Erie Panthers Youth Hockey
C.E. Orr Arena, 22550 Milton Ave, Euclid, OH 44123
Monday, January 14th, 6:00-7:30pm
Host: North Olmsted Hockey Club
North Olmsted Recreation Center, 26000 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
THE MONSTERS HOME OPENER IS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now starting at only $10!
2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey, are now available! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000 or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
