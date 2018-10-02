Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today the club's roster has been reduced to 25 players.

Forwards Henrik Borgstrom, Dryden Hunt and Juho Lammikko and defenseman Ian McCoshen have been loaned to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend Springfield's training camp.

Springfield is back in action on Saturday when they take on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on the road for its first regular season tilt. The Thunderbirds play their first home game on Oct. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms as part of Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

