Marlies Acquire Sam Gagner on Loan

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that forward Sam Gagner has been acquired on loan from the Vancouver Canucks (NHL).

The 29-year-old signed a three-year contract with Vancouver, scoring 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games last season. Gagner was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. The London, ON native won a gold medal at the 2007 World Junior Championship and a silver medal at the 2008 World Championships with Canada.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The final 2017-18 Toronto Maple Leafs roster featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

