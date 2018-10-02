Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the club has reassigned forward Dante Salituro to the Allen Americans of the ECHL. In addition, forward Braylon Shmyr and defensemen Josh Atkinson, Alex Breton and Tate Olson were released from their training camp tryout agreements.

After clearing waivers today, Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced defenseman Ryan Murphy was assigned to Iowa.

Following today's roster moves, Iowa's training camp roster consists of 27 players: three goaltenders, nine defensemen and 15 forwards.

Iowa Wild opens its 2018-19 season at home on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Manitoba Moose, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a souvenir schedule cup, presented by Hicklin Garage Doors and 100.3 The Bus.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Iowa Wild's Opening Night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

