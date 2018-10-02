8 Wing/CFB Trenton Hosts Belleville Senators for Team-Building Day

Members of 8 Wing/CFB Trenton and the Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre hosted the Belleville Senators hockey team today as part of a team-building exercise before the start of their 2018-2019 American Hockey League season.

The Belleville Senators ran a confidence course set up by members of the Army Advanced Warfare Centre and had a chance to see how Canadian soldiers train for mountain operations.

The team met with a number of 8 Wing members at 426 Transport Training Squadron, 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 429 Transport Squadron and 429 Transport Squadron, learning about the teamwork and cooperation it takes at 8 Wing to enable Royal Canadian Air Force operations around the world.

Quotes

"Hosting the Belleville Senators at 8 Wing allows us to build on strong bonds with our community. The Senators are great ambassadors of goodwill and sportsmanship in our community, qualities that we take seriously at 8 Wing/CFB Trenton. We hope their experience today will reinforce the importance of teamwork and professionalism throughout an organization in order to be successful- something we know well at 8 Wing/CFB Trenton."

- Colonel Mark Goulden, Wing Commander, 8 Wing Trenton

"CFB Trenton is an important community within our reach and the opportunity to have a team building day, hosted by them, was an excellent experience for our players. For our guys to learn about the operations of the base and be able to spend time with the men and women there I think brings us closer together as a team heading into the season."

- Troy Mann, Head Coach, Belleville Senators

Quick Facts

Just as realistic training is important for hockey teams, members of 8 Wing and Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre understand the importance of realism in training in order to enable mission success. The Belleville Senators experienced a number of advanced simulators used to train aircrew and technicians to operate at the highest levels.

The Belleville Senators took part in a familiarization flight on board a 436 Transport Squadron CC-130J Hercules to demonstrate the cooperation needed to enable air operations, including contributions from all levels including air, ground and administrative members of a squadron.

From delivering supplies to the high Arctic to airlifting troops, equipment and humanitarian loads worldwide, 8 Wing/CFB Trenton is the hub of air mobility operations in Canada.

8 Wing is responsible for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations over a large area under the jurisdiction of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton.

As the hub of air transport operations, 8 Wing is involved in virtually every Canadian Armed Forces operation. 8 Wing Trenton is arguably Canada's largest and busiest air force base.

