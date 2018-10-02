Sabres Claim Elie off Waivers
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has claimed forward Remi Elie off waivers from the Dallas Stars.
Elie (6'1", 215 lbs., 4/16/1995) was drafted by the Stars in the second round (40th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and has combined to record 21 points (7+14) in 90 NHL games during the last two seasons. He has also recorded 46 points (16+30) in 121 career AHL contests and added nine points (2+7) in 19 AHL playoff games last season.
The Green Valley, Ontario native was a member of the OHL-Champion London Knights in 2013. In 195 career OHL games for the Knights, Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters, Elie combined to notch 161 points (66+95) and added 32 points (8+24) in 41 OHL playoff games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018
- Stockton Announces Roster Moves - Stockton Heat
- Sabres Claim Elie off Waivers - Rochester Americans
- Colorado Avalanche Assign O'Connor, Warsofsky to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Welcome Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez on Saturday, April 13 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Announce 2018-19 Tour with the Monsters Dates - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild to Broadcast on 1460 KXNO, MC22 During 2018-19 Season - Iowa Wild
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Drop Preseason Finale - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Rally past Gulls - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.