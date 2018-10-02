Sabres Claim Elie off Waivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has claimed forward Remi Elie off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

Elie (6'1", 215 lbs., 4/16/1995) was drafted by the Stars in the second round (40th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and has combined to record 21 points (7+14) in 90 NHL games during the last two seasons. He has also recorded 46 points (16+30) in 121 career AHL contests and added nine points (2+7) in 19 AHL playoff games last season.

The Green Valley, Ontario native was a member of the OHL-Champion London Knights in 2013. In 195 career OHL games for the Knights, Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters, Elie combined to notch 161 points (66+95) and added 32 points (8+24) in 41 OHL playoff games.

