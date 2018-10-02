Flames Announce 2018-19 Opening Day Roster

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced their opening day roster for the 2018-19 NHL season.

Today, the Flames assigned forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Anthony Peluso along with defenseman Rasmus Andersson and goaltender Jon Gillies to the AHL's Stockton Heat. The Flames are now set with their 23 player opening day roster.

2018-19 Calgary Flames Roster

#33 G David Rittich

#41 G Mike Smith

#5 LD Mark Giordano

#6 RD Dalton Prout

#7 RD T.J. Brodie

#8 LD Juuso Valimaki

#10 C Derek Ryan

#11 C Mikael Backlund

#13 LW Johnny Gaudreau

#18 RW James Neal

#19 LW Matthew Tkachuk

#20 C Curtis Lazar

#21 RW Garnet Hathaway

#23 C Sean Monahan

#24 RD Travis Hamonic

#26 RD Michael Stone

#27 RW Austin Czarnik

#28 RW Elias Lindholm

#29 C Dillon Dube

#55 LD Noah Hanifin

#67 RW Michael Frolik

#77 C Mark Jankowski

#93 C/LW Sam Bennett

The Calgary Flames start the 2018-19 NHL season in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 3rd when they face the Canucks. The Scotiabank Home Opener is Saturday, October 6th at the Scotiabank Saddledome where the Flames host the Vancouver Canucks. Limited game day tickets and game packs are still available at www.calgaryflames.com.

