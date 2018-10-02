Gulls Drop Preseason Finale

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The San Diego Gulls concluded the 2018 preseason with a 4-3 loss to the Ontario Reign at Honda Center. San Diego is now 4-3-0-2 all-time in the preseason.

Chase De Leo scored two second period goals 1:55 apart for his first multi-goal game of the preseason.

Giovanni Fiore scored at 5:59 of the first period to mark his second consecutive game of the preseason with a goal. Logan Shaw and Joseph Blandisi earned assists on the goal.

Steven Oleksy, Sam Carrick and Josh Mahura also recorded assists.

Following tonight's game, San Diego will open the 2018-19 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Tucson (7:05 p.m. PT, Mighty 1090-AM). The Gulls Home Opener will take place on Friday, Oct. 12 vs. Tucson at Valley View Casino Center (7 p.m., TV: FOX 5 San Diego, Radio: ESPN 1700-AM).

Tonight's attendance was 9,324.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chase De Leo

On taking positives out of the game

I think we started the way we wanted to start. When we stick to the plan and play the system and play the game we want to play, we all do our individual jobs, then that's when things work out. We have to play a full 60.

On the power play

I think we kept it simple, not overcomplicating things, getting the puck to the net and that's usually when good things happen.

On the penalty kill

I think that's obviously the whole point of preseason. I think that's when it's a good time to work with your new line mates. Coming down here it's a new system for a lot of us. That's the whole point of preseason, getting comfortable, getting used to the new system and your teammates. That comes with special teams too. The more you're used playing with the guys and used to the system, it makes it that much easier and that's usually when things go the right way. Obviously tonight we're still learning but that's the whole point of preseason.

On the experience playing at Honda Center

It's unreal, it's every kids dream playing in the NHL and playing for their home team. It's an honor to be a part of this organization. I hope to play a lot more games here (at Honda Center). That's everyone's main goal and I'll do everything I can to help this team win and hopefully get myself to the next level as well.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On taking positives out of the game

We worked on our power play a little bit this week and we wanted to improve there. We saw the improvement, although it sucked the life out of us late in the game. I think the reaction, especially offensively tonight was something that we worked hard on and we saw improvement there. But as always, there's work to be done. It's one of those games where we're able to evaluate a lot, evaluate individuals. There's some guys fighting for slots in our lineup here. Some helped themselves and others did not.

On the carrying over the good start

It's actually quite simple. I don't believe in sitting on a lead. These games, you're never out of it. We were up 3-0 with over half a game left to play. It goes back to every moment is critical. Every moment that you're on the ice is a critical moment. Our guys need to understand that. We don't want to take our foot off the gas, we don't want to be playing a different way. We want to play the same way we were playing that got us the 3-0 lead. It doesn't take much to have the dominos fall in the wrong way.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.