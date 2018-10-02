Jaros Assigned to Belleville
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have assigned defenceman Christian Jaros to the Belleville Senators.
Jaros, 22, played in 44 games with Belleville last season scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.
He also made his NHL debut appearing in two contests with Ottawa.
The Sens open their 2018-19 season Saturday with a trip to Utica. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Devils and tickets are available.
