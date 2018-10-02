San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Joseph Blandisi - Center
Jaycob Megna - Defenseman
In addition, the San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):
Terrance Amorosa - Defenseman
Chris Forney - Defenseman
Scott Moldenhauer - Defenseman
