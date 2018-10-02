Detroit Sends Three to Grand Rapids
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek and forward Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Grand Rapids travels to Texas tomorrow to prepare for season-opening games at the Stars on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.
Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season ??or group ??ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com ??for more information.
