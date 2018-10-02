Chicago Wolves Add Firepower with McKenzie and Carr

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that forwards Curtis McKenzie and Daniel Carr have been assigned to the team by the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL). The pair of proven scorers will be available when the Wolves open the 2018-19 American Hockey League season on Friday night at Colorado.

The 27-year-old McKenzie captained the Texas Stars to the 2018 Calder Cup Final. Not only did he lead his team with 25 goals in just 51 games during the regular season, he produced a AHL-high 11 goals with 9 assists in 22 postseason games.

The Golden, British Columbia, native piled up 82 goals and 108 assists in 223 regular-season games spread over five years for the Texas Stars. He earned AHL Rookie of the Year honors in 2013-14 and helped the Stars capture the Calder Cup championship. McKenzie also appeared in 99 games for the NHL's Dallas Stars spread over four seasons and contributed 10 goals, 13 assists and 131 penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old Carr split last season between the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and the AHL's Laval Rocket -- posting 6 goals and 10 assists in 38 games for Montreal while notching 11 goals and 8 assists in 20 games for Laval.

During his four-year professional career, the Sherwood Park, Alberta, native owns 14 goals and 20 assists in 94 games for Montreal. He boasts 51 goals and 39 assists in 139 AHL games while playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps and Laval. He led Union College to the NCAA Championship in 2013-14 with a team-high 50 points (22G, 28A) in 39 games.

