Crunch Defeat Marlies, 5-4, in Preseason Finale

TORONTO - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Toronto Marlies, 5-4, tonight in the preseason finale at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Rookies Taylor Raddysh and Ross Colton paced the team with a goal and an assist each. Eleven different players tallied points for the Crunch as the team finished the preseason 1-1-0-0.

Goaltender Connor Ingram earned the win with 20 saves, while Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 32-of-37 in net for the Marlies. Syracuse went 0-for-3 on the power play, but killed off both Toronto man-advantages.

The Marlies struck first after capitalizing on a neutral zone turnover just 2:34 into the first period. Griffen Molino skated the puck into the zone and fed J.J. Piccinich for a one-timer from left circle. Toronto made it 2-0 less than six minutes later off another 2-on-1 play. Pierre Engvall received a pass from Josh Jooris and beat Ingram five-hole from the slot.

The Crunch stole one back at the 9:13 mark of the first period. Alexey Lipanov picked off a pass from the boards and sent it down to Dennis Yan at the goal line. His quick feed set up Troy Bourke to go off the far post and in.

Just 18 seconds into the middle stanza, Syracuse tied it up. Alexander Volkov flew in on a short breakaway and picked the corner over Kaskisuo's glove. Jonne Tammela and Yan tallied the assists.

The Marlies regained the lead at 7:13 mark. Emerson Clark threw the puck out from behind the net for Colin Greening to chip in as he crashed the net. Syracuse responded only 17 seconds later when Boris Katchouk got ahead of his defenders to come in on a breakaway. Kaskisuo turned it aside, but left the rebound out for Alex Barré-Boulet to clean up as he followed behind the play.

The Crunch took their first lead of the game at the 8:26 mark when Raddysh tucked a shot just under the crossbar from the bottom of the right circle. Colton and Andy Andreoff recorded the helpers.

Toronto knotted it back up with 8:03 remaining in the second frame. Engvell's shot from the slot slipped past Ingram for Chris Mueller to tap in from the goal post. Kyle Cumiskey tallied a point on the equalizer.

Four minutes into the third, Syracuse went back on top. Raddysh dug the puck out of the corner and threw it out front for Colton to redirect in for the eventual game-winner as he cut across the slot.

The Crunch travel to Hershey on Saturday to open the regular season against the Bears at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Taylor Raddysh and Ross Colton led the team with three points each in two preseason games. Dennis Yan finished with two assists.

