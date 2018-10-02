Springfield Thunderbirds to Welcome Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez on Saturday, April 13

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are excited to welcome Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and Boston Red Sox great Pedro Martinez to the MassMutual Center on Saturday, April 13, 2019, as the Thunderbirds host the Providence Bruins.

2019 will mark the 15-year anniversary of the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series Championship, which made worldwide headlines as the team snapped "The Curse of the Bambino" after 86 years. Martinez won 16 games in the 2004 regular season and then earned the win in Game 3 of the Fall Classic, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals en route to a Red Sox sweep.

Martinez's appearance at the Thunderdome will grant New England sports fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the beloved 2004 Red Sox and the career of Pedro Martinez. In advance of Martinez's visit to Springfield, the Thunderbirds will commemorate the appearance with a limited edition bobblehead, presented by MassLive, to the first 5,000 fans on Saturday, February 2 when the T-Birds host the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Martinez was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 following an 18-year MLB career that saw him win 219 games, capture three Cy Young awards as the league's best pitcher, and strike out 3,154 batters.

"Even 15 years later, the 2004 Red Sox remain one of the most celebrated and beloved teams in the history of baseball," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We at the Thunderbirds are committed to providing first-class entertainment in Springfield, and we are honored to welcome Pedro Martinez for what is sure to be another unforgettable memory for our fans."

Martinez will be in the spotlight for a pregame puck drop ceremony, as well as throughout the evening for in-game activities. Additionally, the Thunderbirds will sport Red Sox themed specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned postgame.

Fans can secure their tickets to Pedro Martinez Night right now by purchasing an Opening Night ticket pack. For $99 in the Attack Zone sections or $125 in the Center Value sections, Pedro's Opening Night Packs will include the following:

Two (2) tickets to Opening Night - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m. ET

Two (2) tickets to Pedro Martinez Night - Sat., April 13, 2019 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. ET

Two (2) anytime ticket vouchers redeemable at any game during the 2018-19 season (including Opening Night or Pedro Martinez Night, subject to availability)

Commemorative 2019 AHL All-Star Classic puck

Dunkin' Gift Card

(NOTE: Fans who have previously purchased an Opening Night Pack will have the ability to redeem their anytime ticket vouchers for Pedro Martinez Night.)

Springfield area fans wishing to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Martinez are encouraged to purchase a Pedro VIP Pack. For $145, a limited quantity of VIP's will receive:

One (1) ticket to Pedro Martinez Night - Sat., April 13, 2019 vs. PRO 7:05 p.m. ET

Access to premium VIP area featuring photo with Pedro Martinez (*Please note: NO cell phone "selfies" and NO autographs will be permitted)

Commemorative Pedro Martinez Night puck

Cash bar/light hors-d'oeuvres

8x10 glossy photo

Ability to purchase additional single game tickets for Pedro Martinez Night before public on-sale October 13

Individual game tickets to the general public for Pedro Martinez Night will go on sale on Saturday, October 13. Single game tickets will be sold at a premium rate of $35 on the Glass, $28 in the Center Ice sections, $26 in the Center Value sections, $24 in the Attack Zone sections, and $20 in the Defense Zone sections. Please note Power Play seats will not be available for Pedro Martinez Night.

Pedro Martinez Night will be available to all Thunderbirds ticket members (Full, 22-Game, and 10-Game) at no additional cost. *Please note: the Never Waste a Ticket exchange program and Bring-a-Friend vouchers will not be valid for Saturday, April 13, 2019.

?While VIP supplies last, Thunderbirds' ticket members will have the option to add on the VIP package for just $99 while maintaining their same seats. Single game tickets for all other 2018-19 Thunderbirds regular season home games are on sale now at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

