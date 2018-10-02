Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati
October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Rochester opens its 63rd American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena.
