Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Rochester opens its 63rd American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

