Columbus Blue Jackets Set Season-Opening Roster

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets made two moves today prior to the National Hockey League's 5 p.m. ET deadline to submit its 23-man roster, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced. Forward Alex Broadhurst and goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks were assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

The Blue Jackets' roster includes: Forwards (14) - 9 Artemi Panarin, 10 Alexander Wennberg, 13 Cam Atkinson, 17 Brandon Dubinsky, 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois, 20 Riley Nash, 22 Sonny Milano, 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand, 37 Markus Hannikainen, 38 Boone Jenner, 45 Lukas Sedlak, 71 Nick Foligno, 77 Josh Anderson and 91 Anthony Duclair; Defense (7) - 4 Scott Harrington, 6 Adam Clendening, 8 Zach Werenski, 14 Dean Kukan, 53 Gabriel Carlsson, 58 David Savard and 65 Markus Nutivaara; and Goaltenders (2) - 70 Joonas Korpisalo and 72 Sergei Bobrovsky. In addition, the following players are on Injured Reserve: 3 Seth Jones and 27 Ryan Murray.

The Blue Jackets open their 18th NHL regular season on the road at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, October 4. The following night, Columbus plays its home-opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

Single game tickets for all home games played at Nationwide Arena during the 2018-19 regular season, including the Friday, October 5 home opener against Carolina are on sale now. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets' 2018-19 campaign are also currently available for purchase. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (800) NHL-COLS or by visiting BlueJackets.com.

