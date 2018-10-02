Colorado Avalanche Assign O'Connor, Warsofsky to Eagles

Windsor, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor and defenseman David Warsofsky have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

O'Connor to spent the previous three seasons at the University of Denver, where he helped the Pioneers win the NCAA championship in 2017. The 21 year-old posted 21 points in 41 games as a junior last season, while also leading DU with two short-handed goals. The 6-foot, 179-pound winger finished his college career with 43 points in 108 games, while also capturing a NCHC regular-season title in 2017. Colorado signed O'Connor to a 2-year NHL contract in July.

Warsofsky comes to the Eagles having generated 168 points in 362 AHL contests with the San Antonio Rampage, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Providence Bruins. The 28 year-old earned a spot on the 2016-17 AHL All-Star Team after collecting 16 goals and 31 assists in 58 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In addition, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound blueliner has also seen action in 55 NHL games with Colorado, Boston, Pittsburgh and New Jersey, notching two goals and nine assists during that time. A 4th round selection of the St. Louis Blues in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Warsofsky won a NCAA title in 2009 with Boston University, where he generated 68 points in 113 games with the Terriers.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

