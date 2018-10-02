Admirals Send Three to Atlanta

October 2, 2018





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has assigned forwards Tyler Moy and Carl Persson to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. In addition, the team has loaned forward Matt Lane to the Gladiators.

The Admirals roster now stands as at 24 players. A current roster is attached.

The Admirals will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars on October 6th before heading to San Antonio to take on the Rampage at 7 pm on October 9.

Milwaukee will commence their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

