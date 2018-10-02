Four Players Join Rampage from St. Louis

SAN ANTONIO - The St. Louis Blues announced their opening night roster on Tuesday, and in the process assigned four players to the San Antonio Rampage.

Forwards Chris Thorburn and Zach Sanford, defenseman Jake Walman, and goaltender Ville Husso were all assigned to the Rampage.

Thorburn, 35, is a veteran of 800 NHL games with the Sabres, Penguins, Thrashers/Jets, and Blues. He posted a goal and seven points in 50 games with the Blues last season. Sanford, 23, played 20 games with the Rampage last season. The 2013 second-round NHL draft pick recorded four goals and seven points.

Walman, 22, prepares for his second professional season after recording four goals and 20 points in 59 games during his rookie season split between Chicago and Binghamton in 2017-18. Husso, 23, returns for a second season in San Antonio after going 15-14-0 with a 2.42 goal-against average and a .922 save percentage last season, earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

Forward Sammy Blais was placed on the opening night roster for the Blues. He recorded 17 goals and 40 points in 42 games last season for San Antonio. Defenseman Chris Butler was also named to the opening night roster.

The Rampage open the regular season on Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins.

