Monsters Sign D-Man Justin Wade to One-Year, Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contract

October 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the team signed defenseman Justin Wade to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season. A 6'2", 225 lb. right-handed native of Aurora, IL, Wade, 24, posted 0-3-3 with 54 pe nalty minutes and a -4 rating in 36 appearances for the University of Notre Dame (NCAA-Big Ten) last season.

In 117 combined appearances for Notre Dame spanning four seasons from 2013-18, Wade notched 2-15-17 with 114 penalty minutes and a +7 rating. Prior to his collegiate career, Wade contributed 5-13-18 with 208 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 152 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders spanning three seasons from 2010-13.

