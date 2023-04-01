Petan's Four Points Propel Wild to 5-1 Win Over Gulls

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nic Petan scored twice and assisted on two goals to propel the Iowa Wild to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night. Jesper Wallstedt saved 17 shots to earn the victory.

Joe Hicketts got the scoring started for Iowa with 1:33 remaining in the opening period when he blasted the rebound of a Nick Swaney shot past Gage Alexander (17 saves). Petan picked up his first assist of the game on the goal.

The Wild led 1-0 through 20 minutes. San Diego outshot Iowa 7-4 in the first period.

Glenn Gawdin tied the contest for the Gulls at 7:26 of the second period with a power-play goal.

Swaney put Iowa back on top when Steven Fogarty wristed a shot from the high slot that deflected off of him and in with 7:02 to play in the second. Petan added a secondary assist on the play.

Petan scored a pair of power-play goals 38 seconds apart to blow the game open and give Iowa a 4-1 lead. With the Wild up on a 5-on-3, Hicketts and Marco Rossi combined to set up Petan in the right circle for a one-timer past the glove of Alexander at 17:11. Petan's second tally was nearly a mirror image of the first, with Rossi and Fogarty earning assists on another one-time finish from the right circle.

Iowa held a 4-1 lead and an 18-13 shot advantage through two periods.

Mitchell Balmas made it 5-1 at 4:47 of the third period. Rossi corralled a loose puck and sent a pass up to Daemon Hunt, who found Balmas for a one-timer between the circles.

Calle Clang (four saves) finished the game in net for San Diego.

Iowa outshot San Diego 26-18. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Gulls were 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Iowa and San Diego face off again Sunday, Apr. 2 at 3 p.m. on Pucks 'N Paws Day, presented by Fleet Farm.

