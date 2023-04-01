Petan's Four Points Propel Wild to 5-1 Win Over Gulls
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Nic Petan scored twice and assisted on two goals to propel the Iowa Wild to a 5-1 win over the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night. Jesper Wallstedt saved 17 shots to earn the victory.
Joe Hicketts got the scoring started for Iowa with 1:33 remaining in the opening period when he blasted the rebound of a Nick Swaney shot past Gage Alexander (17 saves). Petan picked up his first assist of the game on the goal.
The Wild led 1-0 through 20 minutes. San Diego outshot Iowa 7-4 in the first period.
Glenn Gawdin tied the contest for the Gulls at 7:26 of the second period with a power-play goal.
Swaney put Iowa back on top when Steven Fogarty wristed a shot from the high slot that deflected off of him and in with 7:02 to play in the second. Petan added a secondary assist on the play.
Petan scored a pair of power-play goals 38 seconds apart to blow the game open and give Iowa a 4-1 lead. With the Wild up on a 5-on-3, Hicketts and Marco Rossi combined to set up Petan in the right circle for a one-timer past the glove of Alexander at 17:11. Petan's second tally was nearly a mirror image of the first, with Rossi and Fogarty earning assists on another one-time finish from the right circle.
Iowa held a 4-1 lead and an 18-13 shot advantage through two periods.
Mitchell Balmas made it 5-1 at 4:47 of the third period. Rossi corralled a loose puck and sent a pass up to Daemon Hunt, who found Balmas for a one-timer between the circles.
Calle Clang (four saves) finished the game in net for San Diego.
Iowa outshot San Diego 26-18. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Gulls were 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
Iowa and San Diego face off again Sunday, Apr. 2 at 3 p.m. on Pucks 'N Paws Day, presented by Fleet Farm.
