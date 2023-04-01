Woo, Bains Continue Hot Streak in Canucks 2-1 Victory over Manitoba

The Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up a five game road trip on Saturday afternoon, as they faced off with the Manitoba Moose for the eighth and final time this season.

Winnipeg native Jett Woo came into the contest with seven points (3G, 4A) over his last nine games, while Chase Wouters has seven points (3G, 4A) through seven games against Manitoba this season. Spencer Martin took over from Arturs Silovs in the Abbotsford goal, following Martin's team-high seven starts in the month of March. Oskari Salminen got the start in net for Manitoba.

In an opening 20 minutes which saw the Moose lead the shot count 22-5 at one point, it appeared as though neither side would break the deadlock before the intermission. However, Jett Woo would continue his hot streak against the Moose, tallying the opening goal of the game with just over a minute remaining in the first period.

Collecting a pass from the boards from Aatu Räty, Woo walked in from the blue line and zipped a shot over the shoulder of Salminen for his sixth goal of the season, and fourth against the Moose this year. Woo's goal would be the lone scoring action of the first period, giving Abbotsford the 1-0 lead as the two sides broke for the locker rooms.

Spencer Martin set a franchise record in the first period, stopping the most amount of shots in a single period (23) in Abbotsford Canucks history.

Manitoba came close to pulling even early in the second period, however Justin Dowling teamed up with Martin to pull the puck off of the line and wait for the whistle. The Canucks would make the Moose regret their missed chances, as Kyle Rau and Arsh Bains broke forward two minutes into the period.

Rau saucered the puck over to Bains, who had a sharp cut towards the goal before sliding the puck five-hole on Salminen. The goal would be Bains' 12th of the season, and would double Abbotsford's lead. Andy Carroll picked up the secondary assist on the play, which was the defenceman's first point in the AHL.

Abbotsford would go on to dictate the flow of the game in the second period, only allowing two Manitoba shots in the final 18 minutes of the period. They would take their 2-0 lead into the second intermission, despite trailing 27-26 on the shot count.

The Moose wouldn't go down without a fight, as Daniel Torgersson was able to finally beat Martin and get Manitoba on the board. Torgersson's 10th of the year came just over two minutes into the third period, cutting Abbotsford's lead to just one.

That would be as close as Manitoba come, as the Canucks hold on and collect the full two points in a 2-1 victory. Abbotsford would win the season series against Manitoba 6-2-0-0, including wins in all four games played at the Canada Life Centre.

Arsh Bains picked up his fourth goal in six games, as well as his second career game winning goal. Spencer Martin's 40 saves on 41 shots is the most stops he's made this season in the AHL, as well as the second most this year by any Abbotsford netminder. Oskari Salminen turned aside 36 of the 38 Canucks efforts he faced on the afternoon.

Up next for the Canucks is a five game home stand to close out the season, starting off with a pair of games against Ontario. The two games against the Reign get underway on Friday April 7th and Saturday April 8th at 7:00pm, with the Saturday game being Abbotsford's Community Heroes Night. Following that, the Canucks close out the year with a Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday series against the Calgary Wranglers. The first Calgary game is Autism Acceptance Night, before Friday's Spring Country Night and Saturday's Fan Appreciation game.

