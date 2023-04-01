Comets Defeated by Americans, 4-2

Rochester, NY. - The Comets headed into Rochester on Saturday night to battle the same opponent they did less than a day earlier, the Rochester Americans. With the building packed inside the Blue Cross Arena, Utica entered enemy territory trying to avenge the previous night's shootout loss against their North Division rivals. However, despite having the lead in the first period, the Americans were able to find the necessary offense to skate away with two points as the Comets dropped the contest by a 4-2 score.

In the opening period, it only took 21 seconds for Rochester to score, and it was a point shot by Joe Cecconi that found its way behind Comets goalie Nico Daws for a 1-0 Rochester advantage. But the Comets continued to press as the period wore on and it was the captain Ryan Schmelzer who drove down the left wing side and hit Reilly Walsh who snapped a shot off the post and in at 14:01. The goal was Walsh's seventh of the season and the secondary assist was awarded to Nolan Foote. As the game was tied 1-1, the Comets took the lead on a Foote wrist shot that slid between the legs of Americans netminder Malcolm Subban at 19:19. Unfortunately for the Comets, it only took 19 seconds later for Rochester to tie the game at 2-2 when Tyson Kozak found the puck off a rebound and pounced for a goal at 19:39. The Comets left the first stanza 2-2.

In the middle frame, the Amerks were awarded a five-on-three power-play and they scored to make it 3-2 at 7:47 when Sean Malone found room over the glove of Dawes. The Comets left the second period trailing 3-2.

During the final period of regulation, a breakaway goal by Aleksandr Kisakov struck for a breakaway goal at 16:06 to put Rochester up 4-2. That would be all the scoring in the game and the Comets were unable to close the gap and skated away defeated 4-2.

The Comets are back on the ice on tomorrow on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM when they take on the Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

