Bears Cruise Past Monsters, 4-1

(Cleveland, OH) - Joe Snively scored twice as the Hershey Bears (40-16-5-4) picked up a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (29-28-5-2) on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The win extended Hershey's current point streak to eight games (6-0-0-2), matching the club's season-high (6-0-2-0, Jan. 8-28).

Snively scored with a 5-on-3 man advantage to put Hershey up 1-0 in the first period, notching his eighth of the season from Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione at 5:59.

Aaron Ness then forced a breakout from the defensive zone that led to a 2-on-1 rush with Vecchione that ended with Ness' fourth of the season at 11:52.

The Bears extended the lead in the second period on another odd-man rush that resulted in Riley Sutter finding twine for his fifth of the season at 14:05 from Shane Gersich and Mason Morelli.

Snively potted his second of the night at 3:32 of the third from Connor McMichael and Bobby Nardella to push Hershey's lead to four goals. McMichael's assist extended his season-high point streak to nine games (3g, 6a).

The Monsters spoiled Hunter Shepard's shutout bid at 14:50 with a goal from Tyler Angle.

Shots finished even at 25 apiece. Shepard went 24-for-25 for Hershey to earn his fifth consecutive victory and his 18th of the season; Jet Greaves was 21-for-25 for Cleveland. The Bears were 1-for-3 on the power play; the Monsters finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears complete their season series with the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, April 2 at 12 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berk's Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

