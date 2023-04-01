Hogs Blanked by Rocket in Home Loss

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs were shut out 3-0 by the Laval Rocket on Friday night after a game delay and tornado warning.

The first period was interrupted by a tornado warning at 7:25 p.m., and the BMO Center's seating bowl was evacuated. After a five minute warmup and 8:20 left on the game clock, the initial frame resumed play at 8:13 p.m. and remained scoreless before the first intermission.

After a scoreless first period, neither team could capitalize on a flurry of penalties to start the second stanza. Breaking through nearing the end of the middle frame, Laval scored first when former IceHog Nicolas Beaudin's shot from the right point was tipped in by Rocket forward Emil Heineman at 17:42 to take a 1-0 lead.

The Rocket added some cushion late in the third period and took a 2-0 lead. Notching his second assist of the night, Beaudin shuttled the disc into a cluster of skates in the low slot, and Laval forward Mitchell Stephens fished out the loose puck and flicked a wrister over the glove of Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom at 9:36.

As Rockford pulled Soderblom in favor of the extra skater at 18:11, Stephens tallied an empty-netter from the right boards at center ice at 18:17 and sealed the match 3-0.

Despite the underwhelming offensive performance, the IceHogs' special teams went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Soderblom marked 37 saves on the 39 Laval shots he faced, and Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped all of Rockford's 26 shots to earn the win.

As the playoff push continues, fans and their dogs can enjoy a game together! Join the IceHogs at the BMO Center on Sunday, April 2 for Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental. While Rockford takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 4:00 p.m., fans can bring their furry friend along with them! Admission is $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center. It's also the last Postgame Skate of the season with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center! Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.

The Rockford IceHogs will help kick off the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary Season during Sunday's game at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. During Sunday's game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Two Rockford Hockey Club jerseys will also be included in the Culver's Jersey Raffle during the game. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date. A limited number of commemorative co-branded IceHogs/Rockford Hockey Club T-shirts will also be available at Oink Outfitters throughout Sunday's game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Click here for more information.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

