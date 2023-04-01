Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls

April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (31-24-5-5; 72 pts.) vs. San Diego Gulls (19-43-2-1; 41 points)

The Iowa Wild kick off a pair of weekend games against the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a beach towel giveaway, presented by STAR 102.5, as a part of Beach Night, presented by A+ Lawn and Landscaping.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Iowa Wild enter their weekend set against the San Diego Gulls with an opportunity to close in on their second playoff berth in franchise history. Iowa's "magic number" is 10; the Wild need 10 points over the final seven games to guarantee a playoff position. A pair of wins over the Gulls coupled with a pair of regulation losses by the Chicago Wolves on Saturday and Sunday would put Iowa one win away from clinching a playoff spot.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

- The Wild swept the Gulls in San Diego on Mar. 18 and 21

- Iowa has won five of the last six matchups with San Diego

- The Gulls are winless (0-4-1-1) in the six games dating back to the Mar. 18 meeting between the two clubs

OTTENBREIT'S PLUS-13

- Turner Ottenbreit leads Wild defensemen with a plus-13 rating this season

- Ottenbreit scored against Grand Rapids on Mar. 25 to set an AHL career-high in goals (4)

- In 2016-17, Ottenbreit ranked first on the Seattle Thunderbirds and sixth in the Western Hockey League with a plus-45 rating

American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2023

