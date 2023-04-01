Iowa Stops San Diego, 5-1

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-1 to the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena, bringing their overall record to 19-44-2-1 and 10-23-0-0 on the road.

Glenn Gawdin scored on the power play 7:26 into the second frame, recording 2-2=4 points in his last two games. The center leads all active Gulls with 15 goals and five power-play goals scored with San Diego this season.

Chase Priskie registered an assist for 5-5=10 points in his first 10 games in a Gulls sweater, earning the most goals and points among San Diego skaters since his debut with the team on Mar. 4.

Michael Del Zotto also added an assist on the Gulls' goal.

The Gulls went 1-for-2 on the power play tonight, recording seven goals on the man advantage over their last seven games and operating at a 24.1% success rate (7-for-29) over the span.

Gage Alexander made 17 saves on 22 shots in 44:47 minutes of play, while Calle Clang stopped all shots faced (4-for-4) in 13:48 of relief, marking his American Hockey League debut.

The Gulls close out back-to-back weekend games and their regular-season series against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow, Apr. 2 at 1 p.m. PDT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left Wing Chase De Leo

On the loss to Iowa

Yeah, it's tough. Honestly, I thought we played really well. The only chances they got kind of came from us. They play a patient, boring (game), similar to Bakersfield, a Condors-style game where they just trap up the neutral zone and just wait for you to make a mistake and they capitalize on it, ultimately, and that was the difference.

On how penalties impacted the game

It's obviously a lot easier when we're at even strength or even on the power play. I'm not going to comment too much; I wasn't happy on my penalty, per se, but (that's the way) she goes and, unfortunately, it was the difference in the game. Let in a couple of (power-play) goals and it's tough to rebound from that. We got to be pissed off, short-term memory and right back at 3 p.m. (CT) tomorrow with these guys.

On the quick turnaround for tomorrow's game against Iowa

For me, I wish we played a game every single day. It's a lot more enjoyable than practicing. Especially after a loss like that, it's nice to kind of just forget about it as quick as possible and just get back at it.

On generating more offense

I think it's just play simple. As boring as it is sometimes, I think they're a good example of it. They kind of wait for the other team to make a mistake, kind of sit back and play that patient game. They don't waste a lot of energy turning pucks over at the blue line, so I think that's a good example, a good lesson for our group to play that boring game sometimes and it doesn't have to always be so cute.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to Iowa

It was basically a chess match and, you know, it was kind of back and forth. You get in games like that and it's kind of interesting to play in them because as a player, you don't want to make a mistake but then, you kind of want to go for it a little bit. We kind of give up a bad rebound and didn't pick up the guy coming down through the dots and that was their only chance in the first, and they capitalized on it. We had a couple of good looks, but not a lot, and I think shots were 7-4 for us after the first. And we came in and talked about it, and then they go up 1-0 and Chaser (Chase De Leo) gets a breakaway, hits a crossbar - which I thought should have been a penalty shot, but they called it a power play. We got our power play on it, we scored (to) make it 1-1. They make it 2-1 and game is still good, like we're still holding our own, pretty good zone time. And then we take a penalty, we take another penalty, they score on the 5-on-3. You know, 3-1, then they score on the next one (to) make it 4-1 and pretty well out of reach. The sad part about it is we were playing a pretty good game.

On the penalties impacting San Diego's chances

I think so. You know, kind of marginal calls. I mean, the one wasn't a high stick. The guy just threw his head back and the referee called the head snap instead of really seeing what was going on, he called on Reggie (Pavol Regenda). Even the one on Chaser (Chase De Leo), you know, he kind of gives him a little bump and his legs fall out and basically drew a penalty. And, you know, that was it. Two marginal calls and they capitalized on it and kind of put it out of reach for us.

On tomorrow's rematch with Iowa

We just have to stay with it. If they get up a goal or two, don't get rattled. Stay with the game plan and we'll be fine, but it seems like we're so fragile, they get up a couple of goals and it's like the world ended. (We) really shouldn't think like that. You know, there's been games that we've been down and we've clawed back in them. You look at the Tucson game, we score with a couple of minutes left on a great play by (Dylan) Sikura, and then that could have happened tonight. We just have to stick with it.

On the importance of scoring first tomorrow

It's big. I mean, especially, I don't know if that same goalie (Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt) is going back. I imagine we'll probably see the other guy, but it seems like they're used to playing tight games - 3-2, 2-1 games - and that's kind of how we have to look at tomorrow.

On Connor Hvidston's AHL debut

I thought he was good. You know, he made some plays and was in the right spots. Didn't see a whole lot of ice time - no special teams - but they got a regular shift and he did what he was supposed to do. And then Clanger (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) got a little taste of the American (Hockey) League. We got him in, so at least he won't go in cold going into his first American (Hockey) League start.

