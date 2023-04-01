Abbotsford Holds off Moose, 2-1

April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (34-23-5-4) rematched with the Abbotsford Canucks (37-23-3-4) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Canucks on Thursday evening.

Abbotsford opened the scoring late in the first on the power play. Aatu Raty won a battle for a loose puck at the blue line and found Jett Woo across the ice. The defenceman streaked in and beat Oskari Salminen with a high shot. The tally was the lone goal of the opening frame. Manitoba was granted a pair of chances on the power play, but were unable to beat Spencer Martin, who finished the frame with 23 stops and kept Abbotsford ahead 1-0. The 23 shots on goal represented a Moose season-high for a single period.

Abbotsford pushed ahead at the 1:43 mark of the second period. Kyle Rau found Arshdeep Bains, who cut to the front of the net and placed the puck through the five-hole of a sliding Salminen. The Canucks tally was the only puck to cross the line in the middle stanza. Manitoba was down 2-0 after 40 minutes of play and was outshot 18-4 over the second period.

The Moose cut into the Abbotsford lead 2:16 into the third. Kristian Reichel put the puck on net, where it was kicked out by the pad of Spencer Martin. Daniel Torgersson was following the play and wired home his 10th of the season. Time was ticking down and the call was made to bring Salminen to the bench, but the Moose were unable to find an equalizer. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 36 stops, while Martin picked up the road win and made 40 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Cole Maier (Click for full interview)

"We're trying to sort it out. Obviously one goal doesn't usually do it for us. I think we need to find a way. Whether it's the forward's going more to the net and being hard on their goalies. We certainly need to find a way to score some more goals."

Statbook

Manitoba fired a season-high 23 shots on goal in the first period

Daniel Torgersson leads the Moose rookies with 18 points this season

Torgersson is the eighth Moose to record at least 10 goals this season

Ville Heinola has six points (1G, 5A) his past 10 games

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, April 6. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.