Meyers Returns to Eagles, Two Reassigned to Utah

April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ben Meyers has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, defenseman Kyle Mayhew has been released from his professional tryout agreement and will report to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Defenseman Luke Martin has also been reassigned to the Grizzlies.

Meyers returns from the NHL, where he has skated in 33 games this season with Colorado, notching one goal. The 24-year-old has posted five goals and 18 assists in 28 contests with the Eagles, including a nine-game point streak that was highlighted by a four-assist effort against San Jose on March 21st.

Martin has collected one goal and nine assists in 28 AHL contests this season with Colorado, while Mayhew is still yet to make his professional debut after wrapping up his collegiate career at the University of Denver.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, April 1st at 7:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

