P-Bruins Topped by Islanders
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Justin Brazeau and John Beecher tallied goals as the Providence Bruins were topped by the Bridgeport Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Connor Carrick posted two assists in the contest.
How It Happened
19 seconds into the game, Dennis Cholowski's shot from the point was deflected in from above the crease by Chris Terry, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead.
1:07 into the game, Carrick's shot from the blue line while on the power play bounced out to Brazeau in front of the blue paint, where he tucked in the rebound on the backhand to tie the game at 1-1. Georgii Merkulov was also credited with an assist.
Terry dropped the puck for a crossing Andy Andreoff, who skated into the left circle and fired a snapshot that snuck in short-side top-shelf to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 10:34 remaining in the first period.
On a 3-on-2 rush, Paul Thompson hammered a one-timer from inside the left circle that zipped into the top-shelf, extending the Bridgeport lead to 3-1 with 9:51 left in the first.
Controlling the puck along the left wing, Beecher wheeled it back to the slot, where he fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender, cutting the Bridgeport lead to 3-2 with 7:54 to play in the second period. Marc McLaughlin and Carrick received assists on the tally.
Terry's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle on the power play snuck in short-side, extending the Islanders lead to 4-2 with 15:54 remaining in the third period.
Grant Hotton's slapshot from the right point was tipped across the goal line by Thompson on top of the crease with 5:36 left in the third period, giving Bridgeport a 5-2 lead.
Stats
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, April 5 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
