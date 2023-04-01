Monsters Come Up Short in 4-1 Loss to Bears
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 29-28-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bears scored two goals in the opening frame from Joe Snively on the power play at 5:59 and Aaron Ness at 11:52 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Hershey's Riley Sutter added a tally at 14:05 of the second period extending Cleveland's deficit to 3-0 after 40 minutes. The Bears pushed ahead with a marker from Snively at 3:32, but Tyler Angle responded with a goal at 14:50 assisted by Samuel Knazko and David Jiricek bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 21 saves in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 24 saves for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, April 2, with a 12:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 - - 1 HER 2 1 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 0/5 2/3 8 min / 4 inf HER 25 1/3 5/5 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 21 4 16-13-5 HER Shepard W 24 1 18-6-5 Cleveland Record: 29-28-5-2, 6th North Division Hershey Record: 40-16-5-4, 2nd Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
