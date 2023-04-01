Stars Cruise Past Barracuda in Cedar Park
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Marian Studenic versus San Jose Barracuda's Brandon Coe
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander/Texas Stars)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, picked up a convincing 7-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars grabbed the game's first lead when Marian Studenic tipped a shot from the point by Will Butcher past Aaron Dell 11 seconds into a power play with 3:16 elapsed in the contest. Texas struck on the man advantage again at 10:54 when Mavrik Bourque buried a feed across the slot from Butcher. After Antonio Stranges tapped in a backdoor feed from Curtis McKenzie to make it 3-0, Tristen Robins scored for the Barracuda to make it 3-1. First-period scoring was capped with Riley Tufte scoring his second short-handed goal of the season to make it 4-1 with 1:19 left in the stanza.
In the second period, the Stars piled on three more goals scored by Rhett Gardner, Ryan Shea and Thomas Harley to take a 7-1 lead. Gardner struck first when he chipped a rebound he produced past Dell near the left corner at 9:01, which forced a Barracuda goaltending change. Then at 11:03, Shea scored his seventh goal of the season to make it 6-1 just a minute and three seconds before Harley poked the puck off goaltender Strauss Mann's stick and in as he was playing it near the top of his crease.
The third period saw San Jose's Adam Raska score a goal with 11:19 remaining, but the Stars held the Barracuda there for a 7-2 victory.
Earning the win in goal, Remi Poirier improved to 7-4-2 on the season after turning aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced. Dell came down with the loss for the Barracuda after surrendering five goals on 23 shots. In relief, Mann made nine saves on 11 shots.
Up next, the Stars head to Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners in their final road tests of the regular season Friday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CT.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Marian Studenic versus San Jose Barracuda's Brandon Coe
(Ross Bonander/Texas Stars)
