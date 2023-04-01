Old Forge Pizzas Served 4-3 Overtime Loss by Syracuse

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Old Forge Pizzas lost to the Syracuse Crunch in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Pizzas (25-28-7-6) cooked up a two-goal lead in the third period, but Crunch forward Alex Barré-Boulet feasted with a four-point game to spearhead Syracuse's comeback. Barré-Boulet set up defenseman Philippe Myers for the final bite 52 seconds into OT.

Syracuse was delivered three power plays during the first period, but one of those man advantages led to the first Old Forge goal. Drake Caggiula notched a shorthanded tally at 16:12, putting the Pizzas in the lead.

With one second left in the Crunch's fifth power play of the night, Félix Robert got the visitors on the board at 16:31 of the second period. However, the Pizzas countered with their own man-advantage marker from Ty Smith 68 seconds later.

Sam Houde put the Pizzas ahead, 3-1, two minutes into the final frame of regulation, sending a sizzling shot to the top corner over Max Lagacé glove hand.

Barré-Boulet gathered his first of two third-period goals midway through the frame, slapping in a one-timer set up by Gage Goncalves. Goncalves earned his third helper of the game on Syracuse's tying goal, a tip-in by Barré-Boulet at 16:12.

Barré-Boulet engineered a swift passing play early in sudden-death overtime, leading to Myers' winning strike.

Pizzas goalie Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves in a little more than 60 minutes-worth of work, while Lagacé rebuffed 18 of 21 shots faced.

The Pizzas turn back into the Penguins for their next game on Wednesday, Apr. 5 against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

