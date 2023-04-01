Crunch Rally Past Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice in the third period to set a new franchise record and send the game into overtime where the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3, tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Barre-Boulet's back-to-back tallies secured the Crunch a point and gave him sole possession of the franchise record with 108 goals. Phil Myers then scored the game-winner in the overtime period to move the Crunch to 33-24-5-3 on the season. Syracuse swept the season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-0.

Max Lagace turned aside 18-of-21 shots in net for the Crunch. Taylor Gauthier stopped 29-of-33 between the pipes for the Penguins.

Syracuse converted on 1-of-8 power play opportunities, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 1-for-4.

The Penguins opened scoring with a shorthanded goal late in the first period. Drake Caggiula skated the puck down the right side during a 2-on-1 and netted a wrister from the circle.

The Crunch evened the score with a power-play goal 16:31 into the second period when Felix Robert turned and fired in a shot from the top of the left circle. Just 1:08 later, Ty Smith sent a slap shot from the high slot off the post and in while on the man-advantage to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back on top.

The Penguins built up a two-goal lead just 2:07 into the final frame. Sam Houde carried the puck into the zone and potted a wrister from the left circle. Syracuse rallied back with two goals from Barre-Boulet in the third period to send the game into overtime. Halfway through the frame, Gage Goncalves chased the puck down to the goal line and dropped a pass back for Barre-Boulet to send in. Barre-Boulet then tipped in Sean Day's shot from the blue line to even the score and force the extra frame.

Syracuse completed the comeback just 52 seconds into the extra frame when Myers powered in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets tomorrow.

Crunchables: Felix Robert is on a three-game goal scoring streak.

