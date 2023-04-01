Dustin Wolf: Leader of the Pack
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Dustin Wolf recently reached a significant milestone in his pro career, playing in his 100th AHL game on March 26 against the San Diego Gulls.
He celebrated with a win - his 38th of the season.
"A hundred is a lot of games... I've played a lot this year and it's been fun," said Wolf. "Fun first hundred games as a pro and definitely looking forward to the next hundred."
Here's how Wolf's numbers stack up after 100 career AHL games:
Record: 73-19-6
GAA:26
Sv%:927
SO: 7
The 21-year-old already looks like a seasoned veteran, in only his second pro season. Wolf earned 'Goaltender of the Year' honours last year - in his rookie season - and is poised to repeat again in 2023.
More recently, Wolf has picked up wins in eight-straight starts, including three shutouts in his last six appearances and currently leads the league in Wins (39), Shutouts (7), Sv% (0.932), Games (51) and Minutes-Played (3001:22).
When asked about his performance this season, he gave credit to his teammates for the stellar results between the pipes thus far.
"I just try to look at how many wins our team is getting and, at the end of the day, if we're getting wins my individual success is going to come," he said. "Obviously our team has been outstanding in front of me, so it makes my life pretty easy, so just try to keep it simple and get better every day."
Wranglers forward Matthew Phillips has been impressed with what he's seen from his teammate early in his pro career.
"It's crazy how often he plays and how consistent he is - he's amazing and we're lucky to have him on our team," said Phillips.
"He's just very focused, he's very detail oriented. His preparation often starts in the morning of a game day. You can just tell that he knows exactly what he's doing. He's got a process and it works."
