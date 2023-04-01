Alexandrov's Big Night & OT Goal Caps Sweep of Checkers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (36-23-2-5, 79 points) survived a roller-coaster game against the Charlotte Checkers (35-23-5-3, 78 points) and propelled themselves into solo possession of third place in the Atlantic Division with a heartstopping 6-5 overtime victory on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The first period proved to be one of the most chaotic 20-minute frames in recent memory, as the two clubs combined for more offensive output than the entire game on Friday. It took Springfield only 39 seconds to take the first lead of the night, as Martin Frk located a loose puck in his feet in the goal crease off a centering feed by Matthew Peca. Frk shuffled it home past J-F Berube for his 30th goal of the season, equaling the T-Birds' single-season goal-scoring record.

The early lead would evaporate quickly, though, as Zac Dalpe scooped up a rebound near Vadim Zherenko and pounded home his 200th career AHL goal, evening the score, 1-1, at 4:45.

As would become a theme in the period, the fans would not have to wait long for more offense, as Keean Washkurak spun a shot from the slot through Berube's arm at 5:08 to restore the T-Birds lead, 2-1.

Just over five more minutes later, operating on their first power play the night, the Checkers tied it again on a right-circle wrist shot by Aleksi Heponiemi at 10:16, making it a 2-2 game.

Once again, though, there was a rebuttal, as Springfield used its first power play to get right back in front, with Scott Perunovich turning into the shooter, beating Berube over the glove at 12:33 for his second of the season, making it 3-2.

Berube's night would come to an early and unceremonious end just 1:04 later when Nikita Alexandrov got his second point of the period, beating the veteran goalie off the inside of the far post at 13:37, making the T-Birds lead 4-2.

However, Charlotte continued to push the issue, and Matt Kiersted blasted a shot through Zherenko at 18:04 off a set play on a face-off, and the Checkers cut the deficit down to 4-3 heading into the intermission break following a seven-goal period on 22 combined shots by the two clubs.

Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister elected to insert Joel Hofer into the game at the start of period two, and his team responded by outshooting Charlotte 17-7 in the middle frame while also generating the only goal of the second at 2:22. Frk stopped just inside the zone on the left side, allowing Peca to join the attack, and the centerman beat newcomer Evan Fitzpatrick high to the stick side to make it a 5-3 game.

After Peca's goal, though, Fitzpatrick did his part to keep Charlotte close, denying 16 shots in the second period alone in his first AHL action since December of 2021.

Down 5-3 going into the third, the Checkers turned the game on its head, outshooting Springfield 13-4 in the final period and using their power play to storm back. First, Dalpe got his second goal of the night and 20th of the season, as he lifted a rebound over Hofer's glove at 1:11 of the third to make it 5-4.

The Thunderbirds spent much of the final period in their own zone, and it finally hurt them with just 2:54 to play, as the Checkers tied the score with their third power-play marker of the night. Gerry Mayhew found his way to the side of Hofer's net and was able to stuff a loose puck in through the Springfield netminder to tie the score, 5-5.

For a second straight night, extra time was needed, but not before the T-Birds had to survive the final 1:35 of regulation while shorthanded once again. After killing the remaining 25 seconds of power play time for Charlotte to begin overtime, play carried on at 4-on-4. With no real numbers advantage, Alexandrov found his way into the slot area and took a wrist shot that fortuitously ricocheted off a defenseman's stick and flailed past a stunned Fitzpatrick to give the T-Birds the win at 3:26 of the extra frame.

After completing this three-game sweep of Charlotte, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth, as of this release, sits at 5. Springfield next takes to the ice on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for a School Day affair in Bridgeport against the Islanders.

