Amerks Double Comets to Sweep Home-and-Home Series

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (33-25-4-3) scored three unanswered goals on their way to doubling up the Utica Comets (31-25-6-4) 4-2 on Saturday at The Blue Cross Arena to complete the weekend sweep.

With the victory, the Amerks have earned 15 out of a possible 20 points over their last 10 games and have points in each of their last six home games, going 4-0-1-1 over that span dating back to March 15. Along with Rochester's win and Syracuse's 4-3 overtime win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the two clubs are tied for second in the AHL's North Division standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

After Joseph Cecconi opened the scoring, Tyson Kozak, Sean Malone and Aleksandr Kisakov all scored for Rochester. Lukas Rousek, Peter Tischke, Jiri Kulich, Michael Mersch, Brett Murray and Brendan Warren, who appeared in his 100th game as an Amerk, all recorded one assist each.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (18-13-4) made 22 saves in his 35th appearance of the season. His 18 wins are a career-high and are tied for 12th in the AHL. Over his last seven appearances, the Toronto, Ontario, native shows a 4-0-3 record along with one shutout.

Reilly Walsh and Nolan Foote both scored in the first period for Utica while goaltender Nico Daws (14-13-3) stopped 22 of 26 shots he faced but was dealt with the loss.

In the final minute of the opening frame, 20 seconds after Utica grabbed a 2-1 cushion, Kozak chipped the puck behind Daws. The puck caromed to Matt Bartkowski at the left point and the veteran quickly slid a one-time feed for Tischke, who blasted a shot from just inside the right blueline. Just prior to the shot reaching Daws, Warren redirected it off both posts before Kozak tucked it behind the netminder to even the score at two at the 19:39 mark.

After knotting the score, Rochester drew a pair of penalties five seconds to gain a two-man advantage for 1:55.

On the power-play, the Amerks cycled the puck around the offensive zone before Kulich held possession atop the point. The rookie forward gave a pass to Rousek inside the left circle before Malone finished off the sequence with his 14th goal of the season as he patiently backhanded a shot in-front of Daws.

The Amerks carried a 3-2 lead into the final period of regulation, and despite being outshot 13-4, the club upped their lead by a pair as Kiskakov provided an insurance marker with less than four minutes to play.

Prior to scoring his sixth goal of the season, the rookie blocked a shot inside the Amerks zone before racing all alone towards Daws and converting on the breakaway opportunity.

On the game's opening shift, Mason Jobst won the face-off for Murray to take around the Comets net. As Murray circled the cage, he dished a pass to the right point for Cecconi. The defenseman backpedaled towards the center of the zone before wiring a long-range shot for his third of the season - and second in six games - just 21 seconds into the contest.

The Comets countered back with a pair of goals to grab a 2-1 lead as Walsh and Foote scored five minutes apart, but Rochester responded with three straight to earn the 4-3 win and complete the weekend sweep.

The Amerks continue their push to the playoffs on Wednesday, April 5 when they conclude their season-series with the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Storyline Stripes:

Joseph Cecconi opened the scoring 21 seconds into the contest with his second goal in six games and third of the season, matching a career-high ... Brett Murray extended his point streak to four games with the primary assist on Cecconi's first-period goal ... He has 12 points (4+8) over his last nine games ... Brendan Warren recorded an assist on Tyson Kozak's second-period goal to set a new career-high in points with seven.

Goal Scorers

UTC: R. Walsh (7), N. Foote (19)

ROC: J. Cecconi (3), T. Kozak (5), S. Malone (14), A. Kisakov (6)

Goaltenders

UTC: N. Daws - 22/26 (L)

ROC: M. Subban - 28/30 (W)

Shots

UTC: 30

ROC: 26

Special Teams

UTC: PP (0/4) | PK (2/3)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (4/4)

Three Stars

1. ROC - S. Malone

2. ROC - T. Kozak

3. UTC - N. Foote

