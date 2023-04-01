IceHogs Primed to Battle Wolves in Playoff Race

Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves tonight at Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest is the 11th of 12 scheduled regular season meetings, and the IceHogs are 4-5-1-0 this season against the Wolves.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 30-25-5-4, 69 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 28-28-4-3, 63 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Rocco Grimaldi leads the IceHogs with 62 points (29G, 33A) this season and is tied for first in the AHL with five shorthanded points including three shorthanded goals. Forward David Gust ranks second for Rockford with 26 goals and 29 assists including four power play goals.

Forward Malte Stromwall paces the Wolves with 39 points (15G, 24A) so far this season. Defenseman Max Lajoie is tied for second for Chicago with 38 points (9G, 29A) and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs were shut out 3-0 by the Laval Rocket on Friday night at the BMO Center. Although turning in a solid performance featuring 37 saves on 39 shots, netminder Arvid Soderblom was tagged with the loss when Rockford couldn't solve Rocket goalie Cayden Primeau.

Hometown Hero

Orland Park, Illinois native David Gust won a Calder Cup with the Wolves last season and posted 36 points (16G, 20A) in 65 games for Chicago. He added 12 points (5G, 7A) in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games during the Wolves' playoff run. This season for Rockford, Gust has a career high 55 points (26G, 29A) in 57 games. The winger ranks second amongst IceHogs skaters with nine points (3G, 6A) in nine games against Chicago this season.

Hardman and Robinson Return to the Lineup

Forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson both returned to the Rockford lineup last night against Laval after spending time with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL. Hardman was recalled from loan by the Blackhawks on Mar. 13 and played eight games with Chicago before returning to Rockford on Mar. 29. Robinson also was pulled up to Chicago on Mar. 13 and was returned on loan to the IceHogs on Mar. 26 after skating in six NHL contests.

Shorthanded Specialist

In one of the bright spots of last night's 3-0 loss to Laval, the IceHogs were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill against the Rocket's top-10 power play. The PK unit is now up to 79.2% and ranks 23rd in the league. Rockford only has three shorthanded goals as a team this season, but forward Rocco Grimaldi scored three shorties on his own while playing with the San Diego Gulls before joining the IceHogs on a trade. Grimaldi's three shorthanded tallies tie him for second in the AHL, and he is the only AHL player this season to have scored two shorthanded goals in one game (Jan. 11 vs. San Jose).

Two Rookie Forwards Waiting to Contribute

The IceHogs released a medical update yesterday stating that rookie forward Paul Ludwinski is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain that he sustained while playing for the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs. Ludwinski, 18, registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 47 games with the Frontenacs this season. On Mar. 25, the forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins next season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign. On Wednesday, Ludwinski signed an amateur tryout contract with the IceHogs. Rookie forward Ryder Rolston has been skating with Rockford ever since joining the team on a PTO on Mar. 14. Rolston signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Blackhawks that will begin next season. This season at Notre Dame, the forward registered 20 points (7G, 13A) before a collarbone injury ended his collegiate campaign.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division with 69 points. Despite a 30-25-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Trailing the Iowa Wild's 72 points, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 13.

Pucks and Paws & Postgame Skate

As the playoff push continues, fans and their dogs can enjoy a game together! Join the IceHogs at the BMO Center on Sunday, April 2 for Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental. While Rockford takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 4:00 p.m., fans can bring their furry friend along with them! Admission is $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center. It's also the last Postgame Skate of the season with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center! Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.

Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary

The Rockford IceHogs will help kick off the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary Season during Sunday's game at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. During Sunday's game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Two Rockford Hockey Club jerseys will also be included in the Culver's Jersey Raffle during the game. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date. A limited number of commemorative co-branded IceHogs/Rockford Hockey Club T-shirts will also be available at Oink Outfitters throughout Sunday's game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Click here for more information.

