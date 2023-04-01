Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in Saturday Night Showdown
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open the weekend with a game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday night in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the ninth of twelve matchups between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on January 20th when the Marlies won 4-3. Toronto has currently won six of the previous eight meetings.
Both teams head into Saturday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, falling to a 40-20-3-2 record. While Belleville is coming off 6-5 shootout loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, falling to a 27-29-6-3 record on the season. Currently, Toronto sits atop the North Division standings in first place, while Belleville is in seventh.
Toronto can clinch the North Division title on Saturday win a win at Belleville and a Syracuse Crunch loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who has 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists) in 62 games this season, and Nick Abruzzese who has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 64 games. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 53 points (18G, 35A).
Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.
