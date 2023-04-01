Driedger's Shutout Leads Firebirds Over Reign

Coachella Valley Netminder Makes 25 Saves in 4-0 Win Over Ontario defeated the Ontario Reign on Friday night at Toyota Arena by the final score of 4-0. Max McCormick scored twice while Chris Driedger turned away all 25 shots to help the Firebirds secure their 44th win of the season.

The Firebirds hit the back of the net just 2:01 into the opening period. Tye Kartye netted his 25th goal of the season and his seventh in as many games against the Reign after Jeremy McKenna gave him the puck. Kartye's shot deflected off an Ontario defenseman and past Cal Petersen to give Coachella Valley the early lead.

Coachella Valley extended their lead 1:28 later after a mishandle by Ontario in their own zone. Max McCormick picked up the loose puck and beat Petersen for his 26th goal of the year.

Following a scoreless second period, the Firebirds extended their lead 5:21 into the third Max McCormick netted his second goal of the game. Coachella Valley was awarded a powerplay following a Helge Grans tripping penalty. Tye Kartye moved the puck across the ice to Brogan Rafferty, who unleashed a shot from the top of the left circle off the pad of Petersen. The rebound caromed right to McCormick who deposited the rebound to make it 3-0.

Jeremy McKenna made it a 4-0 game as he cashed in on an odd man rush started by Kole Lind. Lind carried the puck into the offensive zone and found McKenna across the way for his fourth goal of the season to cap off the scoring at 9:13 of the third period.

Chris Driedger's 25 save shutout helped moved Coachella Valley to a record of 44-14-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill finished 6-for-6

