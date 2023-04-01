Monsters Sign Defenseman Andrew Nielsen to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed defenseman Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Nielsen tallied seven penalty minutes in six AHL appearances for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and San Diego Gulls this season and added 9-32-41 with 166 penalty minutes in 47 appearances for the ECHL's Utiah Grizzlies.

A 6'4", 225 lb. left-shooting native of Red Deer, AB, Nielsen, 26, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (65th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 254 career AHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons with the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears, Tucson Roadrunners, San Diego, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from 2015-23, Nielsen supplied 21-64-85 with 378 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and helped Toronto claim the 2018 Calder Cup.

In 83 career ECHL appearances for Utah spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Nielsen notched 17-51-68 with 280 penalty minutes and an even rating and participated in the 2022-23 ECHL All-Star Game. In 2020-21, Nielsen supplied 1-2-3 with 39 penalty minutes in 15 appearances for Black Wings 1992 in Austria's ICEHL. Prior to his professional career, Nielsen tallied 25-69-94 with 223 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in parts of three seasons with the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2013-16, earning WHL First All-Star Team honors in his final junior campaign.

