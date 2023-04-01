Barracuda Take Down Texas in OT, 2-1

Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (28-32-1-4) got 22 saves from Aaron Delland found a way to pick up a 2-1 overtime win against the Texas Stars (35-18-9-3) on Friday night at the H-E-B Center.

In the first, each team put nine shots on net, but no goals were scored. Just 2:41 into the opening 20, Stars forward Matej Blumel took a check near the right-side half-wall that left the forward injured along the ice. After being stretched off, the game was delayed for over 20 minutes for a new EMT to arrive. Blumel was moving and coherent following the hit.

In the second, the Barracuda would go onto a major power-play after Riley Barber was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for headbutting. The Barracuda would fail to score on its third power play but would cash in at 15:17 while shorthanded. Kyle Criscuolo fed a pass to Tristen Robins (16) who snapped in a shot over the blocker of Scott Wedgewood.

In the third, the Stars pushed back and would level the score when Ryan Shea (6) snuck a low pull of the trigger through traffic at 10:33 after a Barracuda giveaway. No more goals would be scored after Texas' equalizer, so the game would go to overtime for the second consecutive meeting between the teams.

In OT, at the 48-second mark, Andrew Agozzino would spring a pass to Derrick Pouliot (3) who snapped a shot in from the left side of the ice.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Saturday, closing out its four-game season series with the Stars (5 p.m.). The Barracuda return toTech CU Arena on April 7, 8 for its final two home regular-season games versus the Colorado Eagles. For tickets and more info about promotional nights, go to sjbarracuda.com.

