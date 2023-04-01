Stastney Recalled by Predators
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee.
Stastney, a native of Mequon, WI, has recorded 13 points (5g-8a) and a +2 rating in 56 games for the Admirals this season, his first full AHL campaign. His five goals are the third-most among Milwaukee defensemen, and he enters Saturday with three points (2g-1a) and seven shots on goal in his last eight contests, including his first career game-winning goal on March 4 at Texas. The 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner made his professional debut with the Admirals at the tail end of last season, appearing in two games.
The Admirals, who punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs last night, are back in action today at 6 pm when they take on the Laval Rocket at Panther Arena.
