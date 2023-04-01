Hogs Come Up Empty In Rivalry Game

Rosemont, Ill. - After a scoreless third period, the Rockford IceHogs were shut out 3-0 for the second time in two games by the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night. Wolves netminder Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 stops to keep Rockford scoreless.

For the first time this season, the Hogs didn't register a shot in 20 minutes of play as the Wolves outshot Rockford 13-0 in the first period.

Chicago jumped out to an early 2-0 lead to begin the game. After a holding minor was called against Rockford at 3:06, Wolves forward Josh Melnick caught a pass from Vasily Ponomarev and netted a wrister behind the IceHogs from the edge of the right circle at 3:32 on Chicago's first power play of the night.

Almost three minutes later, Chicago forward Jamieson Rees set up defenseman Anttoni Honka's slapshot from the right point at 6:01, going over the shoulder of Rockford goalie Jaxson Stauber and scoring the Wolves' second goal of the first period.

The IceHogs fell into a 3-0 hole to start the second frame when Chicago forward Malte Stromwall poked the puck to the right circle, and defenseman Griffin Mendel punched in a shot at 4:28.

After a string of penalties in the Chicago's zone at 8:11 in the final stanza, the IceHogs successfully fended off four consecutive minutes on a 5-on-3 penalty kill following a five-minute major called on Hunter Drew and back-to-back minors on Zach Jordan and D.J. Busdeker. Along with his five-minute major, Drew was also given a minor penalty and 10-minute misconduct.

The scoreless third period ended with 33 combined penalty minutes, but Rockford was responsible for over half. The I-90 Rivalry remains alive and well as the contest concluded with 18 penalties between the two teams.

Stauber marked 35 saves on 38 Chicago shots and was hit with the loss, and Kochetkov turned away all 19 of Rockford's shots to earn the win.

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Wolves 4/1/23

Pucks and Paws & Postgame Skate

As the playoff push continues, fans and their dogs can enjoy a game together! Join the IceHogs at the BMO Center on Sunday, April 2 for Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental. While Rockford takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 4:00 p.m., fans can bring their furry friend along with them! Admission is $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center. It's also the last Postgame Skate of the season with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center! Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.

Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary

The Rockford IceHogs will help kick off the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary Season during Sunday's game at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. During Sunday's game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Two Rockford Hockey Club jerseys will also be included in the Culver's Jersey Raffle during the game. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date. A limited number of commemorative co-branded IceHogs/Rockford Hockey Club T-shirts will also be available at Oink Outfitters throughout Sunday's game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Click here for more information.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

