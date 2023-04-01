Firebirds Shut Out Reign, 4-0
April 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Chris Driedger stopped all 25 shots he faced Friday night to give the Coachella Valley Firebirds (44-14-4-2) a 4-0 shutout win over the Ontario Reign (33-28-4-1) at Toyota Arena. Firebirds captain Max McCormick scored two of the team's tallies in the victory.
Cal Petersen made the start in goal for the Reign and turned out 23 of Coachella Valley's opportunities, while forward Alex Laferriere made his professional debut for Ontario after signing an ATO earlier in the week.
Date: March 31, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Three Stars -
1. Chris Driedger (CV)
2. Max McCormick (CV)
3. Tye Kartye (CV)
W: Chris Driedger
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Sunday, April 2, 2023 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
